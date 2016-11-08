Sanjeevan angry with police: IGP

Posted on 8 November 2016 - 12:19am Last updated on 8 November 2016 - 12:24am

KUALA LUMPUR: Police said that non-governmental organisation (NGO) MyWatch chairman Datuk R Sri Sanjeevan's recent allegations of corruption among police top brass was done out of spite following action against him over a string of crimes.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar said yesterday as a result of the police investigations on Sanjeevan, the NGO head was angry with him.

"I will not respond to his desperation. He has made a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and I leave it to them to investigate," he said.

Sanjeevan lodged a report with the MACC yesterday alleging a police top brass owned a sprawling mansion worth RM5.5 million in Mantin, Negri Sembilan.

He questioned how the senior police officer could afford the property and urged the MACC to investigate him.

Since his arrest in June for allegedly extorting RM25,000 from a businessman, Sanjeevan had taken the police to task and vowed to expose their wrongdoings.

He was re-arrested for other offences after his release and was later charged with several offences including extortion.

Last week, a police team seized his BMW 6 series and four motorcycles under anti-money laundering laws.