Dewan Rakyat passes Supply Bill 2017 at policy level

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat today passed the Supply Bill 2017 at the policy level through bloc voting with 117 Members of Parliament voting in favour, 70 against, while 11 others abstained.

The bill tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak on Oct 21, was debated for six days beginning Oct 24th, before the winding up at the ministerial level for three days.

The bill, which seeks to provide a total of RM260.8 billion for government spending in 2017, is scheduled to be debated at the committee level beginning tomorrow. — Bernama