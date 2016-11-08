Cara Delevingne could return for Victoria's Secret

MODEL and actress Cara Delevingne has been invited to return to the Victoria's Secret runway in November, according to a letter from the garment manufacturer posted to social media.

Victoria's Secret CMO Ed Razek wrote to Cara Delevingne on November 3, denying a report that the company didn't want her in their 2014 London show, but rather "made every effort" to have her involved.

The reason she couldn't make it was because of prior commitments to a feature film production schedule, contradicting claims regarding her apparent suitability at the time, aired in a British tabloid the previous week.

She did not immediately comment on whether she would be part of the Victoria's Secret show set to take place November 30 at Paris's Grand Palais, at Razek's invitation. "It's shameless to discuss women's bodies just to sell papers," she wrote, posting the letter as an image to Instagram.

The show will be broadcast December 5 on CBS television in the US. — AFP Relaxnews