Less concern given to real economic indicators, says Jomo

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is giving less concern on the country’s real economic indicators, but rather focusing on the financial indicators, said former senior United Nations official and economist Jomo Kwame Sundaram.

“We are not very interested in the future (of) agriculture, we are not seem to be very concern on the fact that the country is de-industrializing, in terms of the share of the economy, which is contributed by manufacturing; or the fact that less and less workers are working in manufacturing (industry),” he told reporters on the sidelines of “Malaysian Capitalism, in Comparative Perspective” conference yesterday.

“We are all very happy with everybody (being) in services. We can have redistribution through services, but it doesn’t necessarily mean that we are actually adding to the economy,” he added.

Jomo is Visiting Senior Fellow, Khazanah Research Institute, and Tun Hussein Onn Chair in International Studies, ISIS. The conference is jointly organized by KRI will be jointly collaborating with the Embassy of France and Malaysia-France University Centre.

Currently, Malaysia is ranked fourth in the world as a manufacturing base but in terms of the adoption of software, technology and integration, Malaysia still lags behind.

During a press conference in conjunction with the World Economic Forum on Asean last June, the Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said manufacturing constitutes 24% of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) and is an important component in terms of contribution to growth.

“Almost 80% of exports come from this sector... employment as well. Manufacturing is central to our economy,” Mustapa said.

On the deterioration of manufacturing conditions in Malaysia, shown by the headline Nikkei Malaysia Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index that came in at 47.2 in May, Mustapa said the government has factored in such a slowdown in its GDP projection of 4-4.5% this year.