Sarawak ministry, CIDB ink pact to boost construction sector

KUCHING: The Ministry of Housing and Urbanisation Sarawak (MHU Sarawak) and the Construction Industry Development Board Malaysia (CIDB) yesterday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance the performance of the construction industry in the state.

MHU Sarawak and CIDB will collaborate under the Construction Industry Transformation Programme (CITP) to promote sustainable practices, adoption of technology and innovation in construction and development of human capital.

The MoU will help elevate the performance of the state’s construction industry in line with the CITP goals, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg told reporters after the signing ceremony here.

The CITP is a five-year plan formulated by the Works Ministry and the CIDB to elevate the standard of the construction industry via four key thrusts – quality, safety and professionalism, environmental sustainability, productivity and internationalisation. – Bernama