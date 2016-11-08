About 40,000 people at Clinton-Obama rally

PHILADELPHIA: About 40,000 people flooded Independence Mall in Philadelphia on Monday for Hillary Clinton's rally with her husband Bill, President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle at her side, a campaign aide said.

Rockers Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi were also on the program for the event in the City of Brotherly Love, the next-to-last rally on the Democratic White House hopeful's agenda for her final day of campaigning.

The attendance set a new record for Clinton, with the previous high point a rally in Ohio that drew 18,500 people, a campaign aide told reporters travelling with the candidate.

The 69-year-old former secretary of state and her Republican rival Donald Trump spent Monday crisscrossing the key battleground states to drum up last-minute support on the eve of Election Day.

Clinton – who hopes to become America's first woman president – was to wrap up her night with a midnight rally in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Trump, who made stops earlier in the day in Florida, North Carolina and Pennsylvania, planned to make his final campaign pitches to voters in New Hampshire and Michigan. — AFP