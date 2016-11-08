Ringgit opens lower against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit opened lower against the US dollar today amid continued concerns and uncertainty over the US presidential election later today.

At 9.29am, the ringgit was quoted at 4.2100/2150 against the greenback from 4.2070/2120 on Monday.

A dealer said however, the uncertainty was slightly nullified by the upbeat crude Brent oil prices which stood at US$46.30 per barrel at the opening.

It was also reported that US Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will not face criminal charges related to an email probe, giving her leverage against Republican rival Donald Trump.

The ringgit was traded mixed against a basket of major currencies.

The ringgit rose against the Singapore dollar to 3.0244/0291 from 3.0260/0307 on Monday and weakened versus the yen to 4.0291/0350 from 4.0243/0302.

It depreciated against the British pound to 5.2166/2241 from 5.2146/2212, but strengthened against the euro to 4.6457/6521 from 4.6525/6593. — Bernama