Police dismiss arson in KPDNKK officer's car fire

PUTRAJAYA: Police have dismissed the possibility of arson in the fire involving a car belonging to a Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry officer at his residence at Precinct 9 here last night.

Putrajaya district police chief ACP Rosly Hasan said the engine of the Honda car which was earlier driven by the officer's wife had likely caught fire upon her return from town around 8pm.

"The engine of the vehicle caught fire by itself. There was no arson or criminal act," he said when contacted today. — Bernama