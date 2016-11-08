Double Enrich Miles with Malaysia Airlines new routes

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airlines' frequent flyer programme Enrich is offering members double the miles for their travel to its new routes, namely Penang to Kota Kinabalu and Penang to Kuching.

In a statement today, the airline said the offer period was from today until Dec 7, 2016 and valid for travel from Nov 18 until Jan 18, 2017.

"We hope that all our members take advantage of this special offer, especially with the new accrual chart in place where members can earn even more miles," Malaysia Airlines' Enrich and Loyalty Head Khairul Nisa Ismail said.

He said effective Nov 1, Enrich made earning miles easier than ever for its members with the new accrual chart.

"Enrich members can now earn even more miles when they fly, especially on business class and first class, including promotional business class fares, earning up to 300% more miles on first class and 200% more miles on business class," she said.

Enrich highly encourages non-members to sign up for free to enjoy the enriching experience of Malaysia Airlines' loyalty programme. — Bernama