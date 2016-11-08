Former Pahang silat exponent killed in accident in Rompin

KUANTAN: Former Pahang silat exponent Ahmad Shahriduan Zailudin was killed when the car he was driving skidded and plunged into a ravine at Km116 Jalan Kuantan-Johor Baru, Rompin near here yesterday.

Rompin district police chief Supt Muhammad Aidil Roneh Abdullah said Ahmad Shahriduan, 29, died on the spot due to severe head injuries in the incident which occurred at 4.20pm.

Ahmad Shahriduan's wife Sharifah Khyaillahasma Syed Ahmad, 31, however, only sustained minor injuries.

"The accident was believed to have occurred during heavy rain when the Perodua MyVi car that was driven (by the victim) lost control at a bend.

"The car then fell into a ravine and overturned," he told reporters here today.

Muhammad Aidil Roneh said the body was sent to the Rompin Hospital for post mortem and the case was being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

The former Community Colleges Sports Council silat athlete in 2011 and 2012, who had represented Pahang in the Malaysia Games, worked as an auxiliary police at the Kuantan Port here. — Bernama