Sarawak Craft Festival begins Friday at Kuching Waterfront

KUCHING: The Kuching Waterfront here will be abuzz with the 10-day Sarawak Craft Festival that begins on Friday and will feature various sales as well as craft-based interactive activities.

Malaysian Handicraft Development Corporation Sarawak branch director Azran Arip said 70 craft entrepreneurs in various fields from Sabah, Sarawak, Kelantan, Kuala Lumpur, Terengganu, Selangor and Kedah had confirmed their participation in the festival.

He said the entrepreneurs would showcase a range of craft products in various fields such as textiles, forest products and metal.

The festival would also feature several performances, including with the 'Sape' musical instrument and the Malay 'gendang' (drum) as well as by buskers.

"The festival is aimed at providing a platform for craft entrepreneurs in the country to promote and market their products as well as fostering an interest in local craft products among the public and nurturing a sense of love for art and craft," he told Bernama.

Azran also said that a three-day regatta would take place in the area from Nov 18. — Bernama