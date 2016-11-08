PCCC conducts study to resolve heritage properties related issues

GEORGE TOWN: Penang Chinese Chamber of Commerce (PCCC) under its Property Development, Construction and Management Committee (PDCMC) is conducting a study to identify the problem behind the issue of residents quitting the state heritage properties.

Its Heritage and Tourism Division head Michael Geh said there are many negative reports which claimed local heritage property owners had abandoned their units, with many units owned by foreigners after they were sold.

"The study aims to find out what are the causes of the situation and why they are selling their units to foreigners.

"We are hoping that the study can be completed by January next year and we will channel the feedback to the local authority for further action," he told reporters here today.

Earlier, it was reported that Penang heritage property inhabitants had been forced to leave their city homes due to increased rentals, causing some to turn their property into guest houses without approval from the local authority while there are also abandoned heritage buildings in the inner city.

However, Geh also encouraged the local heritage property owners to attend the Seminar on Sustainable Development for George Town World Heritage Site to be held on Nov 16 at the Penang Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Light Street here.

He said the seminar would provide a platform for the stakeholders to meet with the authority and experts to discuss on any matters including development, conservation and management of heritage units in Penang. — Bernama