Najib hosts official lunch for Turkmenistan President

Posted on 8 November 2016 - 03:32pm Last updated on 8 November 2016 - 05:04pm

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak and Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor hosted an official lunch in honour of visiting Turkmenistan President, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov at Seri Perdana here today.

They greeted Berdimuhamedov upon his arrival at Seri Perdana before ushering him to the Protocol Hall where the lunch was held.

Present were Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh, Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

Guest were entertained by children from Permata Seni.

Berdimuhamedov arrived here yesterday for a two-day official visit.

This is his second visit to Malaysia. The first was in 2011. — Bernama