State govt powerless to act on loan sharks as criminal matters fall under jurisdiction of police

SHAH ALAM: The state government is powerless to act on loan sharks as criminal matters falls under the jurisdiction of the police.

State executive councillor for local government Ean Yong Hian Wah (pix) (DAP-Seri Kembangan) said local authorities can merely take down illegal advertisements and refer additional information to relevant authorities.

"Local governments in Selangor have taken down more than 630,000 illegal advertisements as of September this year.

"We also pass the advertised phone numbers to the Multimedia and Communications Ministry to be blacklisted and will cooperate with the police as needed," he told the state assembly today in reply to question by Saari Sungib (Amanah-Hulu Kelang) who asked for the state government's measures in curbing youth borrowing from loan sharks.

Xavier Jayakumar (PKR-Seri Andalas) then asked in a supplementary question when will a state legislation drafted to curb illegal advertisements, including those from loan sharks, would be ready.

"There seems to be no effect in taking down such advertisements; you take it down today and it will be back up by tomorrow," Xavier said.

Ean Yong said the final draft of the law has been completed and will be submitted to the Attorney-General's Chambers for vetting before the state government can proceed any further.

Datuk Mohd Shamsudin Lias (BN-Sungai Burong) then argued that the state government is not as powerless as it claimed as it could act on illegal advertisements through local governments.

Ean Yong reiterated that loan shark cases are criminal matters and are under the police's purview, and the state government is already doing all it can about the matter.