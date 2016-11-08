First hoarding court case in Perak

Posted on 8 November 2016 - 05:00pm Last updated on 8 November 2016 - 07:33pm

TAIPING: A shopkeeper here is the first individual to be charged in Perak for hoarding cooking oil.

Kan Bak Nguang@ Khor Bak Nguang, 65, claimed trial at the Sessions Court here today to hoarding 210kg of cooking oil, a scheduled controlled food item.

He allegedly committed the offence at the Sheen Yee store in Parit Buntar near here about 12noon on Oct 28.

The charge under Section 15 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961 and punishable under Section 22(1) of the same Act carries a maximum one million ringgit fine or imprisonment of up to three years, or both, on conviction.

Judge Mohd Sabri Ismail set RM15,000 as bail with one surety and Dec 5 for case management.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Amri Alfikri Mohamad Dasuki appeared for the prosecution while counsel P. Ravee represented the accused. — Bernama