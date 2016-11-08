Hishammuddin: China's 4 littoral mission ships estimated at RM1 billion

KUALA LUMPUR: The four Littoral Mission Ships (LMS) purchased from China to meet the current needs of the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) are estimated to cost RM1 billion.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein (pix) said the cost of an LMS did not exceed RM250 million.

"I hope my answer can put an end to the speculation on the price of the LMS made by unscrupulous quarters," he told a press conference at the Parliament lobby today.

He said there was a need for the RMN to replace its dilapidated Laksamana class ships with the LMS which carried the concept of 'fit for purpose' and more cost-effective.

Hishammuddin was optimistic that the construction of LMS through a joint venture between Malaysia's Boustead Naval Shipyard Sdn Bhd and China Shipbuilding & Offshore International Co Ltd would benefit both parties.

Two of the LMS will be built in Malaysia and the rest in China.

Hishammuddin believed the joint venture would allow Boustead Naval Shipyard to increase its ability by learning more advanced technology from the Chinese company. — Bernama