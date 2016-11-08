Ara Damansara juvenile robber pleads guilty to charges

KUALA LUMPUR: A juvenile, who wielded a parang in a robbery in Ara Damansara several weeks ago, pleaded guilty to three armed gang robbery charges in the Sessions Court today.

The teen, whose act was captured in a video which later went viral, was charged with the offences together with R. Pirbagaran, an air-conditioning repairman, who claimed trial to all the charges.

Pirbagaran and the school drop out were jointly charged with robbing Mohamad Rasul Mohd Zukri, 26, of his car, a white Honda Civic 1.7L VTI, a MyKad and Touch & Go cards; Ain Nina Marji, 23, of her myKad and ATM cards, mobile phone and RM200; and Precella Anak Wada, 23, of her identity, credit and debits cards and RM500.

Both accused, who were unrepresented, were charged with committing the three offences at a Petronas petrol station in Jalan SS4B/10, Kelana Jaya at 3.45am on Sept 23.

DPP Nadiah Malek Fauzie did not offer bail to both the accused.

Sessions judge Manira Mohd Nor fixed Dec 1 for case mention for Pirbagaran and Dec 6 for a social report submission and sentencing for the teenager.

On Oct 5, a minute-long video clip of two women being confronted and chased by a teenager, wielding a parang, in the wee hours at Ara Damansara here went viral on social media.

The women swerved their car into a guarded residential area to seek help from security guards. However, the guards on duty did not allow them to pass a security boom and they were robbed of their belongings.