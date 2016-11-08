Joint operations lead cop to issue 87 summonses on 'Mat Rempits'

BATU PAHAT: Two joint operations – Ops Roda and Ops Street Samseng – led to the police here issuing 87 summonses to mat rempits and other vehicle owners on Sunday.

The operations which started from 4pm to 11pm in Sungai Lurus, Senggarang here was held following numerous complaints from residents on illegal motorcycle racings and the noise having disrupted their nights.

Batu Pahat district police chief ACP Abdul Wahid Musa said: "Following the complaints received, we have been monitoring the place and have observed the Mat Rempit activities. They not only race dangerously at night but were also very noisy."

He said the Mat Rempit activities also posed danger to road users.

On Sunday, Abdul Wahid said, they held the operations and screened 136 motorcycles and seven cars.

"We also took to task 35 Mat Rempit for riding their motorcycles without valid licence," he added.

He said the other offences committed were in violation of the Road Transport Act 1987 such as driving without registration number plates and modifying their machines with prior approval.

Some 35 police officers and men took part in the seven hour operation.