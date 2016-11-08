Motion by Selangor opposition to strengthen position of Syariah Courts in the state blocked

SHAH ALAM: A motion by the Selangor opposition to strengthen the position of Syariah Courts in the state has been rejected by the Speaker's Office.

Sulaiman Abdul Razak (BN-Permatang) said it is regrettable that the Speaker did not allow the motion to be debated as there are numerous issues facing the Syariah Courts today.

"I am surprised that this motion is rejected. I think this is appropriate to be debated in the Dewan and it is difficult for me to accept the reasons given (for rejection)," Sulaiman told a press conference at the state assembly's annex building today.

He said the motion is to address various issues affecting the Syariah Courts such as a huge backlog and poor maintenance of court structures.

The motion also seeks to elevate the state's Syariah Courts by introducing two additional tiers to its current three, making it equivalent to the civil courts' five tiers.

The Speaker's Office rejected the motion on the grounds that the state's Syariah Courts were already strengthened after recently appointing its first woman judge and that it contravenes the separation of powers.

Sulaiman said the reasons do not make sense as there are many issues plaguing the Syariah Courts that require amendments to relevant laws, which in turn need to be debated first.

Sulaiman added the excuse of separation of powers does not make sense as this does not apply to drafting legislation.

"Separation of powers only apply to court judgments. The Syariah Courts and their governing laws have been debated by the state assembly before in 2003, when Barisan Nasional was still the Selangor state government.

"If the legislative did not form the Syariah Courts and draft relevant laws then it cannot exist. If we can form binding laws then of course we can debate them," he said,

Regardless, Sulaiman said, Selangor BN will continue to push for the motion in future state assembly sittings and will continue in efforts to strengthen Islam's position in the state.