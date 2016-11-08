No SPM student missed exam due to Penang floods: Kamalanathan

SERDANG: None of the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia candidates missed their examination due to the flash floods in Penang yesterday, said Deputy Education Minister Datuk P. Kamalanathan (pix).

He said the over 30 students who were affected by the floods sat for the examination on schedule with the help of the police, Fire and Rescue Department and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency.

He also said that the ministry, through the state education departments, had been prepared to face the floods.

"We had a Plan B, not only for Penang but for the whole country because this is the monsoon season and we have been in similar situations before," he said to reporters after presenting scrolls at Malaysian Teacher Training Institute convocation here today.

A total of 10,800 graduates received their degrees at the seventh convocation of the institute.

Asked about the emplacement of the institute's graduates who had completed their interviews, Kamalanathan said he was confident the issue could be resolved by the first quarter of next year.

He said graduates who had completed their interviews would be emplaced immediately if there were vacancies at any school.

He also said that the qualification for entry into the institute had been tightened under the Malaysian Education Blueprint which requires at least 5As in the SPM examination to mould capable and holistic educators.

Kamalanathan said that this year, almost 45,000 applications were received for entry into the institute and almost 27,000 fulfilled the criteria for acceptance but the ministry only took in about 1,600 trainees. — Bernama