Stigma still preventing mothers from dropping off babies at 'baby hatches'

KUALA LUMPUR: The baby hatches that were set up as a centres to "drop off" unwanted babies did not take into account all the "baby dumping" cases.

Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun said only three "baby dumping" cases were brought to centres.

She said this is because of the negative stigma a woman may face due to her baby being out of wedlock and thus, does not bring to the centre as she does not want to reveal her identity.

"The fear of being stigmatised by the society leads to the newborn being left in toilets, mosques, churches and by road sides," she told Dewan Rakyat during the question and answer session.

She was replying to a supplementary question from Datuk Noor Ehsanuddin Mohd Harun Narrashid (BN - Kota Tinggi) who asked whether the baby hatches initiative had managed to reduce the number of baby dumping.

Azizah said the public cooperation is needed to reduce baby dumping as necessary help can be provided to those who deliver out of wedlock.