Maria's son files habeas corpus to challenge her detention

KUALA LUMPUR: Maria Chin Abdullah's family has filed a habeas corpus application at the High Court asking it to compel the police to release the Bersih 2.0 chairman, who is currently being held in detention under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma).

The application was filed through her lawyers Datuk S. Ambiga, Eric Paulsen and Melissa Sasidharan at the High Court registry.

"It is very clear, only Maria Chin has been singled out for this ridiculous and horrendous treatment under Sosma. (It is) totally unnecessary. There is no need to keep her in solitary confinement," Ambiga said at the Jalan Duta Court Complex lobby.

"If they want to investigate and question her, they can easily do it, without putting her under this kind of detention."

Under Sosma, police can detain Maria Chin for 28 days without having to charge her.

In the application, Maria Chin, who is the applicant, named Supt Tham Lai Kuan (head of the classified crimes investigation unit at Bukit Aman), the inspector-general of police, home minister and the government as respondents.

Maria Chin's eldest son, Azumin Mohamad Yunus, 23, filed a supporting affidavit for the application.

In the affidavit, Azumin said Maria Chin was arrested at about 3.10pm on Nov 18 at her office.

He stated that Maria Chin was placed in a small cell, without any windows and in solitary confinement, without a mattress or pillow and she had to sleep on the floor, in an air conditioned room.

"We hope this is a step closer to our mum's freedom. We find it very unjust that she is being detained," said Azumin, who was with his brothers Aziman Maria Mohamad Yunus, 22, and Azemi Maria Mohamad Yunus, 20.

"We were promised by our politicians that Sosma will not be used as a political tool but right now it seems the promise has been broken," added Azumin.

He said they hope that their mother would be released, as soon as possible, adding Maria had a doctor's appointment on Monday and hoped she has access to her medicines.