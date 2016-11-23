Tajuddin unrepentant over 'Kok' remark

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman (pix) is unrepentant over his "only woman with a Kok" remark, saying he regrets nothing.

Speaking to reporters at the Parliament lobby today, Tajuddin insisted that he only meant Teresa Kok's (DAP-Seputeh) surname and that he clearly said so.

"When I said Kok, I meant her surname Kok. My words were 'the only woman with the name Kok', that is her surname," he said.

When it was pointed out to him that he did not, in fact, say "name" or "surname", Tajuddin grew defensive and said he does not have to explain in detail.

He also accused the media of being biased toward the Opposition and challenged journalists to prove his statement was sexist.

"Say what?! Say what?! What did I say?! You show me (proof).

"That is my way of saying it, is that wrong? It is up to you how you interpret it. If you have a dirty mind then you'll think of something else," Tajuddin said.

He also accused the media of double standards for highlighting his words and not the names and labels that the Opposition assigned to those in government and the Barisan Nasional.

This, Tajuddin said, includes the word "sial" uttered by Khalid Samad (Amanah-Shah Alam), which is akin to cursing someone and can cause fights when uttered in a kampung.

For repeating the words outside Parliament, he said, Khalid will be receiving a letter of demand to apologise and retract his words soon.

"He repeated it outside the Dewan, no way he can escape now. My lawyers will get in touch with him," Tajuddin said.

He said Khalid should have abided by the Speaker's ruling that Tajuddin only meant the name "Kok" and was not making any insinuation, even if he does not agree with it.

"I was not in the Dewan but I heard about the ruling from others. There is no case against me and I will not be referred to the Rights and Privileges Committee.

"Abide to the Speaker's decision, you cannot make your own rulings. Even judges make rulings in court that you have to follow.

"You might not like it but that is your business, go back and cry over it," he said.