Ipoh council planning to patent inventions to avoid ideas being 'stolen'

IPOH: Ipoh City Council wants to patent their innovations to avoid being "picked" up by other quarters and win awards.

Ipoh Mayor Datuk Zamri Man (pix) said there have been cases where the creativity and invention by the staff had been used by some organisations.

"These innovations entered in competitions to be adjudged as winners," he told reporters after attending the council's Innovation Day event here today.

Zamri said the staff who came up with the innovations do not realise that among others it will help organisations cut costs in certain jobs.

"We are will willing others to adopt these innovations but the council will retain the rights to it," he said, adding there are 60 innovation groups in the council who continuously strive for new inventions.

This year the council plans to submit 16 innovations and hope to win awards.

In the past the council had won several awards at the federal level for their innovations and efficient services.

On Nov 20, the council received an award at the National Welfare Awards for providing facilities for the disabled.