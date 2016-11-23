Malaysian student in Surabaya found dead in rented room

Posted on 22 November 2016 - 07:42pm Last updated on 22 November 2016 - 11:24pm

JAKARTA: A Malaysian student at the Sunan Ampel State Islamic University in Surabaya was found dead in his rented room near the campus early today.

Malaysian Education Attache in Indonesia, Mohamad Hidayat Mohamad Saufi said the body of Abdul Mu'izz Rusli, 19, was discovered by his housemate who wanted to wake him up for the 'Subuh' (morning) prayers.

He was found as if he had fallen from the bed, with frothing at the mouth and a minor cut on his head.

Abdul Mu'izz was a freshman in the university's Islamic Guidance and Counselling course.

"The doctors at a nearby hospital confirmed that the student, from Kota Samarahan, Sarawak, was believed to have died at around 2am," he said.

Police have classified the case as sudden death as there were no criminal elements involved.

Mohamad Hidayat said the family members had been informed and they were heading to Surabaya at press time.

The family had requested for Abdul Mu'izz's remains to be buried in the city, he added. — Bernama