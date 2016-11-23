Stern action taken against hospital staff for releasing wrong body

PETALING JAYA: Pending disciplinary action a Penang hospital staff who released the wrong dead body to a family on Tuesday has been suspended said the Health Ministry.

Its director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the ministry had explained to the family how the mistake could have happened.

"We are disappointment and are looking seriously into the matter. Cases like this should not be happening in any hospitals, whether government or private,"

"Action has been taken against the hospital staff who was irresponsible and did not follow the hospital's Standard Operating Procedure (SOP)," Noor Hisham said today in a statement.

His statement comes following a report in a Chinese daily that the Penang hospital had released the wrong body to a family.

Noor Hisham said the hospital and the Ministry's Forensic Department had a guideline on the procedure of handing over dead bodies to relatives.

He said all hospitals had been reminded to follow the ministry's procedures when releasing bodies of the dead to families of loved ones.