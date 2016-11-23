Man believed to be Rohingya dies after he is knocked down by commuter train

IPOH: A man, believed to be a Rohingya, was killed when he was knocked down by a commuter train at Km84.25 on the north bound track at Changkat Larah, Kamunting today.

The KTMB auxiliary police informed the police of the incident about 10.30am.

Taiping district police chief ACP Harrith Kam Abdullah said the train was heading to Bukit Mertajam from Padang Rengas when the driver spotted the man walking near the track at about 9.15am and sounded the horn.

"However he did not heed to the warning and was subsequently hit by train and thrown three metres away into a drain," he added.

The unidentified aged in his 50s succumbed to his injuries.