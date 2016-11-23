Pua takes KJ to task over Sosma

PETALING JAYA: The arrest of Maria Chin Abdullah under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act (Sosma) proves that the act goes against civil liberties.

Today, DAP's Tony Pua (pix) took Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin to task for praising the Sosma bill when it was tabled in Parliament by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak.

Pua said in a speech delivered on April 16, 2012, Khairy claimed Sosma will only be used on persons or groups who undermine Parliamentary democracy by violence or unconstitutional means.

"He criticised the Opposition leader for not understanding (what constitutes) activities detrimental to parliamentary democracy.

"Subsequently, during his speech after the Amendments to the Penal Code (2012) the next day, he further criticised the opposition's position as 'misleading' and reiterated that legitimate political dissent including peaceful assemblies or even, Bersih 'is not detrimental to Parliamentary Democracy'," Pua said in a statement today.

He said the Bersih 2.0 chairman's arrest under Sosma has proven the fears expressed by opposition MPs all this while.

Pua then questioned if Khairy would demand for Maria's release.

Under Sosma, a person can be arrested without a warrant and be held for 24 hours for investigation.

The police may, however, extend the detention for up to 28 days for the purpose of investigations, and if the detained person is released before the end of the 28 days, the police may propose attaching an electronic monitoring device on the person, through a court order, for the remainder of the 28-day period.

Maria was detained on Friday under Section 124C of the Penal Code that criminalises the attempt to commit activities detrimental to parliamentary democracy.