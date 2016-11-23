Maria does not deserve solitary confinement treatment: Tun M

PUTRAJAYA: Former premier Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed (pix) stressed that a person with political differences like Bersih 2.0 chairperson Maria Chin Abdullah does not deserve the treatment of solitary confinement.

He explained that the punishment is normally imposed on prisoners for bad behaviour or those that have commited certain serious offences.

"Personally, Maria did not commit any serious crime that deserves such harsh punishment. Solitary confinement is a form of torture that could result in the affected individual going crazy," he said during a press conference today.

Mahathir also questioned the rationale for Maria to be detained under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma).

"No doubt she is quite vocal on wanting a clean government. Sosma is not meant for detention of those with political differences. It is meant for terrorism or terrorism suspects or people who may want to commit some act of terror. I cannot imagine Maria committing any terror act," he said.

He then pointed out that people might argue with him that during his time, there were people who were detained and perhaps put into solitary confinement but he said those were of different cases.

"Even with the Bersih's large turnout last weekend, there is still no evidence to prove she is a threat. Furthermore, the provision has also clearly stated that no one should be arrested or detained solely for their political belief or activities," he explained.