Hospitals not maintained for three years

PETALING JAYA: The Auditor-General's Report 2015 Series 2 identified that the Health Ministry-appointed concessionaires have failed to carry out planned preventive maintenance between year 2013 and 2015 in all hospitals visited, which caters to 30 ministry-owned assets.

Saying that maintenance for such services were less than satisfactory, Auditor-General Tan Sri Ambrin Buang (pix) said as at May 31, there was no evidence of any suspended payment fees worth RM1.13 million upon 95 assets which were not utilised, damaged or disposed.

"In addition, there were differences in procurement value between RM90 to RM9,620 for 24 assets at Sibu Hospital," he stated in the report.

He also pointed out that 43 assets worth RM50,203 at Hospital Sultan Abdul Halim (HSAH) and Hospital Sibu (HSIBU) were categorised as V4L (Asset Not Found) with no register maintained in order to record those assets for monitoring purposes.

"While in Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital (Hoshas), no assets were classified as V4L in the master list.

"However, the concessionaire has informed Hoshas through its issuance of 16 letters for the period between year 2012 to 2014 involving 168 assets which was reported as V4L," he pointed out.

Recommending that fines be imposed on errant concessionaires, Ambrin said all assets and facilities must be comprehensively maintained to be ready to be used safely.

The Health Ministry signed a new 10-year concession agreement with five concessionaires, namely Faber Medi-Serve Sdn Bhd, Radicare (M) Sdn Bhd, Beach Medivest Sdn Bhd, Sedafiat Sdn Bhd and One Medicare Sdn Bhd on April 1, 2015.

These concessionaires are contracted to provide maintenance of all assets of the health ministry, except medical equipment.