Policeman shot in the thigh by foreigners

PETALING JAYA: An encounter with three foreigners ended with a policeman suffering a gunshot wound to his thigh at Persiaran Industri Bandar Sri Damansara near here yesterday.

A source told theSun that Petaling Jaya police rushed to the scene upon receiving a distress call from another policeman about 6.30pm.

According to the cop, the victim was on in a patrol car when he spotted the assailants believed to be three Africans in a white car at a petrol station.

"When the victim approached the white car, one of the assailants whipped out a pistol, opened the car door and fired a shot," the source said.

The bullet struck the policeman in his thigh.

The gunman and his accomplices fled the scene soon after.

The white car was later found abandoned about a few kilometres from the petrol station.

The victim who was rushed to Sungai Buloh hospital is reported to be in stable condition.

PJ deputy police chief Supt Mohd Ali Thamby confirmed the incident to theSun but did not elaborate further.