Dewan Rakyat passes 2017 Budget through bloc voting

Posted on 23 November 2016 - 01:29am Last updated on 23 November 2016 - 01:34am

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat today passed the Supply Bill 2017 after a late-night debate.

The bill, or Budget 2017, was passed after 18 days of debate since it was tabled on Oct 21 by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak.

Parliament approved the bill through bloc voting, with 105 in favour and 73 against, after it was brought into the House for decision by deputy speaker Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee.

Only two PAS lawmakers were present during voting.

Datuk Mahfuz Omar (PAS - Pokok Sena) voted against while Datuk Nik Mazian Nik Mohamad (PAS - Pasir Puteh) abstained.

The other 12 PAS representatives were not present during the voting session, including its president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang.

The bill was presented for the third reading by second Finance Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani.