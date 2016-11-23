Hugo Boss declines NY Fashion Week show

HUGO Boss joins Vera Wang in a same-day opt out of New York Fashion Week in February 2017.

The Hugo Boss group told investors that it would skip New York Fashion Week in February 2017 in order to focus on its line of men's ready-to-wear clothing, AFP reports.

As a result, it will be present for the late January edition of New York's menswear fashion show.

Hugo Boss joined Vera Wang in a same-day withdrawal from the February event.

Wang said that she would reveal her womenswear collection with a short film, released on Feb 28, when she is due in France in order to receive a state award at the start of Paris Fashion Week. — AFP Relaxnews