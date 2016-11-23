Don: Asean food safety framework could pose challenge to SMEs

KUALA LUMPUR: Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) may face a huge challenge should a regulatory framework on food safety standards be implemented in Asean countries.

The framework will prompt the SMEs to comply with a hazard analysis on food safety which requires expertise and knowledge that can be quite costly for most of them.

“The hazard analysis on food safety requires a business to do checks on its food products safety level, and many SMEs employing five to six people may find that hiring an expert can be costly,” Prof Jorgen Schlundt of Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University said at the the third EU-Asean Forum on Food Safety 2016 here yesterday.

He said the process will be a challenge as Asean member states have to come to an agreement to implement the framework. “The European Union (EU) has a regulatory framework on food safety, which means all member states have to follow the regulations, whereas Asean does not have one.”

Asean is working on a framework on food safety standards that will be on par with the EU’s. – Bernama