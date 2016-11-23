Yellow Shirts march to Parliament, call for the release of Maria

Posted on 23 November 2016 - 11:21am Last updated on 23 November 2016 - 01:25pm

KUALA LUMPUR: More than 500 participants clad in yellow shirts marched towards the Parliament building in a call for solidarity with detained Bersih2.0 chairman Maria Chin Abdullah.

The group aimed to hand over a memorandum to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak to call for Maria's release from detention under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act.

The group had earlier left their initial gathering point at Padang Merbok at 10.45am and arrived at the Parliament building area 30 minutes later.

Their advance was however halted by police formed a human barricade just outside of Parliament entrance.

MORE TO FOLLOW