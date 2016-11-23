Bursa Malaysia opens higher

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia kicked off today's trading higher as buying power was stronger than selling pressure.

At 9.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,630.1 points, up 0.78 of-a-point, from Tuesday's close of 1,629.32.

The index opened 1.98 points higher at 1,631.3.

However, losers were slightly higher at 91 versus gainers 86, with 126 counters unchanged, 1,420 untraded and 26 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 90.90 million shares worth RM40.04 million.

Public Investment Bank Bhd, in a note, said the barometer index was expected to be higher this morning, tracking the Wall Street after the latter set another round of fresh records overnight even as signs of fatigue in the post-election rally emerged with vacillating oil prices.

"A steadier dollar and lower Treasury yields, and a surge in Brent crude oil towards US$50 a barrel, underpinned sentiment for global equities for much of the day," it added.

Among heavyweights on Bursa, TNB slipped two sen to RM14.18, Maybank, Public Bank and Petronas Chemicals were unchanged at RM7.69, RM19.54 and RM6.89, respectively.

Of the actives, AirAsia X and Jag Bhd were flat at 40 sen and 11 sen, respectively, Green Packet rose a sen to RM26.5 sen while RGB International fell half-a-sen to 25 sen.

Among gainers, Huat Lai Resources rose 35 sen to RM5.19, Kuala Lumpur Kepong added 22 sen to RM23.96, Sime Darby inched up 11 sen to RM8.06 and Malaysia Smelting was up 10 sen to RM4.05.

The FBM Emas Index grew 2.56 points to 11,479.84, the FBMT100 Index was 1.93 points higher at 11,189.10, the FBM Emas Syariah Index expanded 4.14 point to 12,081.70 and the FBM Ace improved 9.64 points to 5,026.87.

However, the FBM 70 fell 10.29 points to 13,327.37.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index was 24.34 points lower at 7,728.11, the Finance Index was 5.82 points higher at 14,168.32 and the Industrial Index dropped 4.66 points to 3,066.15.

The physical price of gold as at 9.30am stood at RM167.12 per gramme, down 36 sen from RM167.48 at 5pm yesterday. — Bernama