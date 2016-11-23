Masha 13th convo

MAHSA University today held its 13th convocation ceremony for the first time in its new campus in Bandar Saujana Putra, Selangor.

A total of 579 students received their scrolls from Tun Dato’ Seri Zaki bin Tun Azmi, Chancellor of MAHSA University.

The successful graduates join the university’s 10,000 alumni comprising more than 55 different nationalities.

The Chancellor Gold Medal, Vice Chancellor Prize and Outstanding Student Leadership Award were also presented to ten exemplary graduates.

The Chancellor Gold Medal was awarded to Chan Soo Ling who graduated with Doctor of Dental Surgery, for best all-round achiever. Chan has achieved outstanding academic results, shown exemplary conduct and an all-rounder taking part in many national and international competitions and sporting events.

The Vice-Chancellor Prize were awarded to Corine Chua, Mohd Arif Bin Azahar, On Chew Soong, Sam Jia Xian, Tang Wan Yung, Teoh Zhi Mei, Venesa Yew Yon Ci and Wee Kah Ying for achieving the best academic results in their respective programmes.

The Outstanding Student Leadership Award was conferred upon Kenneth Wong Chen Fei. The Chancellor commended Wong for his outstanding achievements in his MBBS studies as well as making a significant difference to the community. Wong held many student leadership positions and started a charitable society called MAHSA Helping Hands, leading more than 20 charitable projects in soup kitchens, orphanages, old folk homes, distributing food and give medical services to the homeless and helping the Rohingya refugee children in Malaysia.

MAHSA University was founded upon the vision to create a centre of excellence in healthcare education in the region. The new purpose built campus, with its world class infrastructure, is the embodiment of that vision. The 50 acre campus houses state of the art learning facilities, green buildings, in-campus residences, a football field, a sports centre and health clinics.

“We designed this to be an all-inclusive, transformative campus for the community”, Professor Tan Sri Dato’ Dr. Hj. Mohamed Haniffa bin Haji Abdullah, Pro-Chancellor and Executive Chairman said in his address at the convocation ceremony.

The Pro-Chancellor and Executive Chairman also announced future plans to launch new programmes to increase accessibility to quality education. Among them are programmes in Early Childhood Education, Information Technology, Data Management, Games Development, Networking, Mobile Computing, Graphic Design, Islamic Finance, Hotel Management, Restaurant Management, Sports and Exercise Science, Paramedic Science, Healthcare Practice, Public Health Nursing, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Aesthetic Medicine and Traditional Chinese Medicine.