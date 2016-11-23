Perlis vows to improve governance at some agencies

KANGAR: The Perlis government has vowed to take immediate action to improve corporate governance at its agencies that came under criticism from the Auditor-General.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man said he was thankful to the Auditor-General for having pointed out the need to improve governance at these agencies.

"We will study the weaknesses at the agencies in an effort to make the recommended improvements," he told Bernama today.

The Auditor-General's Report Series 2 tabled in the Dewan Rakyat on Monday had been critical of governance at the State Land and Mines Department, Housing and Local Government Unit, Kangar Municipal Council and State Economic Development Corporation.

These agencies were found to be, among others, weak in enforcing rules and legislation pertaining to the collection of revenue, tax and rental, resulting in declining income for the state government.

The report said the weakness also resulted from the agencies' failure in adhering to the stipulated standard operating procedures and implementation of good and effective corporate governance. — Bernama