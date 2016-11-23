Maria has links with CIA, claims Umno info chief

PETALING JAYA: Umno information chief Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix) has claimed that Bersih 2.0 chairperson Maria Chin Abdullah has links with the United States' Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

In his latest Facebook posting today, Annuar said Maria was linked to the CIA due to the works she had conducted with several US NGOs prior to her returning to Malaysia with her late husband, Yunus Lebai Ali, in the 1980s.

“Maria and Yunus returned to Malaysia around the 1980s and prior to that they were involved with several NGOs such as the National Institute for Electoral Integrity (NIEI), which is under the sponsorship of Asia Foundation.

“And Asia Foundation is a network under The National Citizens’ Movement for Free Elections (Namfrel) and Asian Network for Free and Fair Elections (Anfrel) to which former CIA agent Philip Agee had previously disclosed that both Namfrel and Anfrel were ‘CIA tools’ that masked behind the slogan of ‘people power’,” he said.

Annuar claimed that Maria was also involved in other human rights and feminist NGOs that were pro-LGBT (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender).

He added that clearly, Maria was not an ordinary person but someone whose background should be further examined.

Maria was arrested by the police last Friday, the eve of Bersih 5 rally, and is currently detained for 28 days under Security Offences (Special Measures) Act (Sosma).

She is being investigated under Section 1124C of the Penal Code for activities deemed detrimental to parliamentary democracy.