Appeal to strike out Nurul Izzah's defamation suit against IGP, Ismail Sabri dismissed

PUTRAJAYA: The Court of Appeal has dismissed an appeal by a minister and the Inspector-General of Police to strike out Nurul Izzah Anwar's (pix) defamation suit against them.

Its panel of judges, led by Datuk Mohd Zawawi Salleh, dismissed the appeal today. This means the civil suit will go for trial on May 8 until May 11, next year.

"We are of the opinion that the case should go for trial. The High Court judge is right in not allowing the application under Order 18 of Rules of High Court 2012," said Zawawi, who sat together with Datuk Abdul Rahman Sebli and Datuk Dr. Prasad Sandosham Abraham.

Nurul Izzah had filed a defamation suit against IGP Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar and Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob over statements about her meeting with "Jacel Kiram".

On Nov 25, 2015, Nurul had filed the suit claiming Khalid accused her of committing treason at a press conference at police headquarters, Bukit Aman, on Nov 22, 2015.

She also claimed Ismail said that he considered her meeting with a group, which declared war against Malaysia, as a "betrayal" and that action can be taken under law. He allegedly said that at a function in Bera, Pahang, on the same day.

Nurul said their statements were published in the print media and television, and claimed she was a "traitor".

The IGP and minister had filed an application to strike Nurul Izzah's suit but High Court judge Datuk John Louis O'hara dismissed the application and set trial dates. They then filed an appeal against the decision at the Appeal Court.

Outside the court, Senior Federal Counsel Alice Loke said the Attorney-General's Chambers will consider applying for leave to appeal at the Federal Court.

Lawyer R.Sivarasa represented Nurul Izzah.