Penang Umno leader urges members to focus on bread-and-butter issues

NIBONG TEBAL: A senior Penang Umno leader today called on members to unite behind the party in preparation for the coming 14th General Election.

Umno Batu Kawan division chairman Datuk Mohd Noor Ahmad urged members not to use the coming Umno general assembly meeting to air their grievances over party affairs.

He instead called on delegates to give constructive ideas which can benefit society and help the party in the elections.

He said airing their grouses at the assembly would not strengthen the party and advised bread-and-butter issues be aired instead.

The Penang delegation will highlight the high-cost of home ownership in the state during the assembly, he added.

"Members should unite and work together, we must do something which is not only beneficial to the party but also to society," he said after launching a children safety campaign at SK Tasek Permai and SJK(T) Tasek Permai here.