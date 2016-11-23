Police arrest car thief

IPOH: Police arrested a 40-year-old man who was about to drive off in a car he tried to steal at Jalan Hospital, opposite the Raja Permaisuri Bainun hospital here today.

The female owner alerted a policeman who was issuing traffic summons at Jalan Hospital of a man trying to steal her car parked beside the road.

Perak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Wan Jamil Wan Chik said the suspect was already in the car and tried to drive off but it crashed into other vehicles parked in the front and rear.

"At this juncture several policemen passing by the area arrested the man, " he added.

The suspect, from Medan Istana here, had two bunches of keys.