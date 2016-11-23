Ekovest seeks strategic partner for DUKE 3

KUALA LUMPUR: Ekovest Bhd is looking for strategic partners for the Setiawangsa-Pantai Expressway (SPE), formerly known as DUKE 3, following the disposal of its 40% stake in DUKE 1 and 2 to the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) for RM1.13 billion cash.

Speaking to reporters after Ekovest's AGM here today, managing director Datuk Seri Lim Keng Cheng said the group has been approached by some funds for the stake in SPE, but it is still dependent on the asset valuation.

SPE, which is estimated to cost RM5.05 billion, is slated for completion by 2020.

The highway will link MRR2 at Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman to the Federal Highway/Kerinchi Link as well as providing connectivity to existing highways such as DUKE, Akleh, MEX and NPE.