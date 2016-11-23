Russian pilot killed in Nepal ultralight crash

Posted on 23 November 2016 - 05:17pm Last updated on 23 November 2016 - 05:22pm

KATHMANDU: A Russian pilot was killed and a Canadian woman injured when their ultralight aircraft crashed in western Nepal on Wednesday, police said.

The aircraft crashed shortly after taking off from the mountain resort town of Pokhara, said Kaski district police chief Gajusiddhi Bajracharya.

"The two were rushed to hospital but the Russian pilot died while undergoing treatment," Bajracharya told AFP.

"Doctors said that the injured Canadian passenger is not critical."

Ultralight flights are popular among tourists in Pokhara for panoramic views of the majestic snow-capped Annapurna mountains – but accidents are also common.

Last week the wreckage of an ultralight that disappeared in October 2014 with a Russian pilot and a South African tourist on board was recovered near Pokhara.

In 2013 a Chinese tourist and a Nepali pilot were killed when their ultralight crashed into a hillside. — AFP