JPJ officer killed after trailer runs over him

SHAH ALAM: A Road Transport Department (RTD) enforcement officer carrying out routine checks on heavy vehicles here was killed after being run over by a trailer lorry in a freak accident near a toll plaza at Setia Alam today.

Mohd Ridzuan Yusuf, 32, who was attached to the Selangor state RTD, suffered a fractured skull and died at the scene of the accident.

The victim was carrying out an inspection on the trailer with three other colleagues at about 12.30pm when the accident occurred.

Early investigations showed that Mohd Ridzuan was standing in front of the lorry alone while his colleagues were examining the vehicle.

Moments later, his colleague gave the 68-year-old trailer lorry driver the green light to leave the place - unaware that Mohd Ridzuan was in front of the lorry.

Shah Alam police chief ACP Shafien Mamat said witnesses told police that the lorry driver started moving his vehicle which then hit the victim and ran over him.

"The lorry came to a halt after moving about 10m. The victim's colleagues were unaware Mohd Ridzuan had been run over until witnesses alerted them.

"We believe the lorry driver was looking at his right side view mirror when he was moving and did not see the victim standing on the left side of the lorry. The driver was detained for investigations and the victim's remains was sent to the Shah Alam Hospital for a post mortem." Shafien said.