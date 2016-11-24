Sarawak BN MPs ordered to oppose Hudud Bill

PETALING JAYA: Sarawak Barisan Nasional MPs had been ordered to oppose the Private Member's Bill to amend the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965.

Revealing this today, Sarawak United People's Party (SUPP) president Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian (pix) said chief minister Tan Sri Adenan Satem had issued the instruction.

He said state BN component parties would not support the Bill that will be read out a second time in Parliament today.

The Bill was not in the spirit of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 which had been originally signed by the state, he said, adding that his party has always been against the amended Bill.

He said Adenan had made it clear that his party, Parti Pesaka Bumiputra Bersatu (PBB), will not support the Hudud Bill, adding that Sarawak is a multi-racial state and Muslims constitute only 25% of the population.

Speaking at a press conference after the State Legislative Assembly meeting, Dr Sim said all state BN component parties are united in this matter.

Dr Sim said SUPP did not agree with the emergence of two criminal justice systems as it contradicts the Federal Constitution and affects the rights and lifestyles of all Malaysians.

He said his party and BN Sarawak are stepping up to lead the nation back to the original spirit of secularism in the formation of Malaysia.

He added that SUPP strongly opposes the proposed amendments to Act 355 and feels that any steps and policies to advance the implementation of Hudud would divide the nation.

The motion to table the amended Bill in Parliament was moved by Marang MP and PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang.

Dr Sim pointed out that although the Kelantan state legislative assembly had passed the amendment of Kelantan's Syariah Criminal Code 1993 last year, it could not enforce it due to the existing Act 355.

He said the private member's Bill aims to address this problem.

The Bill seeks to amend Act 355, to empower Islamic courts to enforce punishment, except for the death penalty, provided in Syariah laws for Islamic offences listed under state jurisdiction in the Federal Constitution.

He said PAS has shown blatant disregard to the rights and sentiments of all races and faith groups in the country.

He added that PAS had consistently challenged the spirit of the Federal Constitution for political mileage.

Sarawak has 31 MPs, comprising 25 from BN, five from the DAP and one from PKR.

PBB, with 14 MPs, is the backbone of the state BN and the second largest in Parliament with 14 MPs after Umno, which has 86.

The current Dewan Rakyat sitting, which started on Oct 17, ends today.