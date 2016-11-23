Can Faiz beat Messi, Neymar to Puskas? Let’s make it happen

PETALING JAYA: Malaysians are urged to vote in full force for local boy Mohd Faiz Subri who has been nominated for Fifa's 2016 Puskas award.

He stands to make history as the first Malaysian (and Asian!) to win the coveted award, which is given to the most spectacular goal scored in the past year.

The diminutive No 13, who plays for Penang in the Malaysian Super League, was shortlisted alongside other greater names such as Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Neymar after hammering in a 30-metre "knuckleball" freekick against Pahang in February.

Mohd Faiz's screamer saw the ball swerving from the left to right, deceiving the opposition goalkeeper Nasril Nourdin, who remained rooted to the spot, before hitting the back of the net.

The goal was scored in a Super League match at the Stadium Bandaraya Pulau Pinang, as his team trashed Pahang 4-1.

Many described the physics-defying goal as reminiscent of Roberto Carlos' stunner against France in a friendly match in 1997, which was claimed by some to be one of the greatest goals ever scored.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak even tweeted: "I have voted, what about you? #FIFAPuskas #FaizSubri #MalaysiaBoleh".

The public are given until Dec 2 for the first round of voting, following which the list will be trimmed down to three. The second round of voting will then commence until the winner is revealed during the Best Fifa Football Awards ceremony in Zurich on Jan 9, 2017.

The Fifa Puskas award was introduced in 2009 in honour of Ferenc Puskás, the captain and star of the Hungarian national team during the 1950s.

Past winners include Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, Sweden's Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Colombia's James Rodriguez.

To vote, go to http://www.fifa.com/the-best-fifa-football-awards/puskas-award/

As the saying goes, Majulah Sukan Untuk Negara.