Malaysia will maintain good ties with US under Trump

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is monitoring key administration appointments by United States President-elect Donald Trump, said Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican (pix).

He said the government is gathering information on the recent appointments as it would have an effect on Malaysia's cooperation with the country.

"This is important as it would provide the signal on what we can expect from the US government in future. We are however still optimistic of a good working relationship with the US," he told the Dewan Rakyat today.

Reezal declined to comment further on whether Trump's presidency would affect the bilateral relationship between Malaysia and the US.

"We cannot rush in making assumptions as it would result in pre-judgment. We will have to wait and see," said Reezal, replying to Bayan Baru MP Sim Tze Tzin who asked the government to state its stance and policy in relation to the Trump-led government, as well as whether the government will review its policy with the US.

Reezal said the relationship between Malaysia and US was built on "mutual respect" and is also expected to continue under the administration of Trump.

Commenting on the Trans Pacific Partnership Agreement (TPPA) issue, he said Malaysia is working hard to conclude the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which combined members' represent 29% of the global gross domestic product (GDP).

"That is why Malaysia is taking a pragmatic approach. We cannot depend on one country or over-rely on one market for economic advantage," he said.

In a video posted on YouTube on Tuesday, Trump who outlined his policy plans for his first 100 days in office, said he would withdraw from the TPPA on his first day in office.