Bersih demands answer to why Maria detained under Sosma

PETALING JAYA: Bersih 2.0 has taken Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed to task following the latter's refusal to explain on Maria Chin Abdullah's arrest under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012.

The electoral watchdog said the excuse that it is sub judice is not relevant as the case was now heard by judges who are trained experts who cannot be swayed or influenced by public opinion.

"It is irresponsible for Nur Jazlan to continue avoiding questions on the issue by citing sub judice, which does not even apply.

"We are only asking a simple question: Why is Maria being detained?" it said in a statement today, adding that authorities must provide a valid basis for detaining Maria under Sosma.

Nur Jazlan had, on Tuesday, said Maria was not being investigated for any links to terrorism, and that she was arrested after police reports were lodged against her.