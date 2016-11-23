Wisma Putra confirms two Malaysian hikers missing in Iran

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs today confirmed that two Malaysian hikers went missing at Mount Damarvand, Iran since Sunday (Nov 20) after they split up.

In a statement today, the ministry said the Malaysian Embassy in Tehran was in close contact with the local authorities to assist in search and rescue operation and would continue to monitor the case and update accordingly.

"The ministry takes this opportunity to emphasise on the importance of Malaysians, who are travelling or residing abroad to register with the Malaysian Embassy or Consulate in the country, particularly during emergency situations," it added. — Bernama